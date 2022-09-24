MEA warns of fake overseas job racket, says IT professionals held 'captive under harsh conditions'

The government said the workers are being held captive and made to work under harsh conditions against their will.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory warning Indian IT professionals against fake job rackets that are sending workers abroad for forced labor. The government said the workers are being held captive and made to work under harsh conditions against their will.

Speaking about the racket, the ministry said the victims are usually enticed via advertisements to work abroad. Then they are made to work in dubious IT firms.

"Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-center scams and crypto-currency frauds, have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar," MEA added.

The Centre said these individuals are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through advertisements as well as job agents based in Dubai and India.

"The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions," the government added.

"Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources," it said.

The Centre said before traveling for work on a tourist or visit visa for work, Indian nationals must check the credentials of foreign employers through the respective Indian missions.

Antecedents or recruiting agents as well as any company must also be checked before flying abroad for work.

More than 300 Indians, including 60 from Tamil Nadu, have been held hostage by a gang in Myanmar. They are reportedly made to work 15 hours every day, an SOS sent out by one of the Tamil men said.

According to TOI, these men are regularly beaten up and given electric shocks.