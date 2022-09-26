MEA Jaishankar calls out American media for its ‘biased’ coverage of India, takes dig at The Washington Post

MEA S Jaishankar (File photo)

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke out against the “biased” coverage of American media, calling out several outlets for their angled coverage of several issues and matters pertaining to the country, as per PTI reports.

The Union Minister on Sunday took a dog on the mainstream American media, including The Washington Post, for their "biased" coverage of India. While addressing a gallery of Indian-Americans, Jaishankar hit out at the United States (US) government.

"I look at the media. You know, there are some newspapers you know, exactly, what they are going to write including one in this town," Jaishankar told a gathering of Indian-Americans from across the country amidst laughter and applause.

The prestigious Washington Post is the national daily published from Washington DC and currently being owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

"My point is there are biases, there are efforts really, to determine. Look the more India goes its way and the people who believe that they were the custodians and the shapers of India lose ground in India the more actually, some of these debaters gonna come outside," Jaishankar said responding to a question on the increase in anti-Indian forces in this country.

Such groups, he asserted, are "not winning in India." Such groups, the minister noted, will try and win outside or try and shape India from outside.

"This is something which we need to be aware of. It is important to contest. It isn't because most Americans will not know what sort of the nuances and the complexities of back home, so, it's important not to sit back, not to let other people define me. That is something which I feel as a community is very important for us," he said.

This comes just a few days after Jaishankar put forward the strong stance of India regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, urging for diplomacy and dialogue between the two countries.

(With PTI inputs)

