Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor amid apprehension of AAP vs BJP clash

AAP won 134 seats whereas the BJP won 104 in MCD polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor amid apprehension of AAP vs BJP clash
Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are the AAP's contenders for the post of mayor (File)

Delhi is likely to get a collective mayor after over a decade today, as the Delhi municipal house will convene to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of the National Capital. The previous attempt to elect the city's top civic officials had failed weeks ago amid a ruckus between AAP and BJP councillors.

On January 6, the 250-strong Municipal Corporation of Delhi met for the first time since AAP scored a landslide victory over BJP but the two sides clashed over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath of office to the 10 nominated members first. The proceedings of the house will begin today at 11 am.

A ruckus is expected on Tuesday as well because despite AAP's staunch opposition, Presiding officer Satya Sharma said the nominated members will be made to take oath first. 

These 10 members were nominated by Delhi's Lieutenant General VK Saxena, with whom the AAP government has had an acrimonious situation. It was Saxena who had ordered a CBI probe into the government's now-withdrawn liquor policy.

The agenda of the meeting says all the councillors and members of the Delhi Municipal assembly will take oath as per the DMC Act, 1957 (amended in 2022), but it doesn't list the order in which the oath will be taken.

AAP won 134 seats whereas the BJP won 104. 

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are the AAP's contenders for the post of mayor. The BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta.

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

Besides the mayor and the deputy mayor, six members of the MCD's standing committee are also slated to be elected during the municipal House.

As per rules, mayors in Delhi change every year, with the first year reserved for women, third for a candidate of the reserved category.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.