Margaret Alva vs Jagdeep Dhankhar: Know who is backing who in Vice Presidential elections 2022

VP candidates Margaret Alva and Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo)

The Election Commission (EC) has already announced the dates of the Vice Presidential elections 2022, which are set to take place in August. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

The Vice Presidential elections 2022 are set to take place on August 6, and the result is expected to be announced on the same day. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The vice president of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Many of the parties have already decided on the candidates they will be supporting in the VP elections.

VP elections 2022: Parties supporting Margaret Alva

Till now, over 17 parties are supporting Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. These parties are –

Indian National Congress (INC)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

Kerala Congress Mani (KCM)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Revolutionary Socialist Party

VP Elections 2022: Parties supporting Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Janata Dal United (JDU)

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

Apna Dal Sonelal (ADS)

National People's Party (NPP)

Naga People's Front (NPF)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Republican Party of India Athawale (RPI-A)

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

Tamil Maanila Congress Moopanar (TMC-M)

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

The Vice Presidential Elections 2022, unlike the presidential elections, are expected to be a close call between the two candidates, since the vote share will likely see a minute difference. A total of 780 members of the Parliament will vote through a secret ballot on August 6 to decide the new Vice President of India.

READ | ‘Won’t surrender even if I die’: Sanjay Raut after ED raids his residence in money laundering case