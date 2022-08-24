Manish Sisodia claims BJP offered Rs 20 crore to Delhi MLAs for AAP exodus: Who said what

Manish Sisodia (File)

Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed the BJP offered AAP MLAs Rs 20 crore each to defect and break the ruling party from the inside. The startling accusation comes days after Sisodia -- facing a CBI probe in the Delhi Excise policy case -- said the party tried to arm-twist him into joining the BJP. Here's a list of AAP's accusations against the BJP.

Manish Sisodia said the BJP is also scaring the MLAs with CBI and ED raids. "When they failed to break me, they offered Rs 20 crore each to other AAP MLAs. They are also trying to intimidate them with the threat of raids," he tweeted in Hindi.

He said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is the follower of legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh. "We will die but won't betray. ED, CBI is useless against them," he added.

Last week, after CBI raids at his house, Sisodia said the Centre was planning to arrest him. He also claimed AAP ministers were being targetted due to the rising stature of Arvind Kejriwal in national politics.

AAP leaders implied that raids were carried out as the BJP sees Kejriwal as the direct rival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said AAP MLAs are being encouraged by the BJP to affect an exodus. "Four MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore each by BJP if they switch sides, Rs 25 crore if they bring other party leaders with them," he added.

"BJP has threatened four AAP MLAs that they will have to face CBI, ED and false cases if they do not switch sides," he added.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the BJP threatened them saying they would meet the same fate as Sisodia.

"The matter is very serious. To make a strategy for the future, we have called a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee," Kejriwal tweeted.

Amid the deterioration of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as BJP's alternative in Delhi and Punjab and is expanding its footprints in other BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Sisodia last week said the 2024 general elections will be between Congress and AAP.