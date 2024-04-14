Manipur Violence: Fresh violence erupts in Imphal East district; 2 killed in gunfight between armed groups

The shootout happened at a place close to the border of Kangpokpi district, a police officer said.

Two persons were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two armed groups in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

The incident came a day after three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Tengnoupal district.

At least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 percent and reside in the hill districts.

