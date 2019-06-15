Mamata Banerjee shielding attackers for the sake of her 'vote bank': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Rahul Sinha on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was to be blamed for attacks on doctors in the state and accused her of shielding the attackers.

"Doctors were attacked by the goons and then again attacked by Mamata Banerjee. The way Mamata attacked the doctors just to save some Muslim attackers is absolutely wrong," Sinha told ANI here.

Doctors have been protesting against the rising violence against the medical fraternity after a junior doctor of Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient who died on June 10.

Banerjee had on Thursday visited Kolkata's SSKM Hospital where she gave the agitating doctors a four-hour ultimatum to withdraw their ongoing strike and warned of "strong action" if the situation was not normalised within the deadline.

Sinha also demanded the Chief Minister's public apology for bringing a bad name to the state by supporting the attackers. "This is very shocking that just for the sake of her vote bank, West Bengal is paying such a heavy price," he said.

CM Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of perpetrating violence in the state.

Sinha also took a dig at her over her comments on the necessity of Bangla language in the state.

He said, "Banerjee took up the issue of language to divert the people's attention from attacks on the doctors. She is trying to create unrest in society."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Banerjee said that the people coming to West Bengal must speak Bangla.

Addressing a party workers' rally in Kanchrapara, she said: "I respect all states. When I go to Bihar, UP, and Punjab, I speak in their language. If you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla. We have to bring Bangla forward. I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes. I will not let Bengal become like Gujarat," Banerjee had said.