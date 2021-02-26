Mamata Banerjee questions Election Commission's intentions, alleges poll dates announced as per BJP's convenience

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised fingers at the Election Commission of India with regard to the announcement of election dates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Addressing a media conference, Mamata alleged that the decision was taken to suit the convenience of the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee questioned the Election Commission's decision to conduct the West Bengal Assembly Election in eight phases. She asked what game was the BJP going to play for 23 days?

The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief asked the EC that if the Assam polls can be conducted in three phases and Tamil Nadu in one then why Bengal polls were being bifurcated into eight phases.

"Has this been done with the advice of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah? Has this been done to facilitate their campaigning? So that they can finish Assam and Tamil Nadu before coming to Bengal? This won't help BJP. We will demolish them," Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee also objected to the Election Commission's decision to hold polls in the same districts in different phases.

Also read West Bengal Assembly election 2021 to be held in eight phases from March 27, result on May 2

Chief Minister has also asked the Election Commission to stop the misuse of money in the upcoming elections.

The TMC chief alleged that the BJP was trying to divide the people on grounds of religion. "They are diving people on lines of Hindu-Muslim. The game is on. We play and win. They are dividing the entire country. But let me tell you, I know Bengal very well," she said.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held from March 27 to April 29. The result will be out on May 2.