Make sure students in residential institutions can communicate with parents: Rahul Gandhi to HRD Minister

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to the Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, with the aim of the wellbeing of students who are staying in residential facilities of educational institutions amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Gandhi urged the minister to make sure that regular communication between these students and their parents is facilitated as they would naturally be concerned regarding the wellbeing of their children during the COVID-19-necessitated lockdown.

Notably, a significant number of students are staying in hostels and other residential facilities of schools and institutions of higher education. They have been unable to go home due to the lockdown. A 21-day lockdown was enforced from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It should also be ensured that an uninterrupted supply of basic necessities reaches the students, especially in residential schools like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Rahul Gandhi wrote, adding that he had received several requests from parents to ensure the well-being of their children staying in residential facilities.

The Congress leader, who is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, added that 20 students from the region are studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nainital as part of the migration programme between linked JNVs in different linguistic regions.

"I request the Ministry to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families. I would also like to request the Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like JNVs," Gandhi said, adding that he had spoken to the school principal and was reassured that all measures for their well-being were being taken.

The Congress leader also said that adequate precautionary measures should be adopted and institutions must ensure proper access to medical facilities.

"I hope that the Ministry will extend all possible assistance to students and their families who are unable to be together during this public health crisis," he said.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 06:15 PM on Friday, around 775 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana, and the Andamans this morning. The virus has affected around 549,604 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 24,863.