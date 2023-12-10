Maharashtra: Seven wagons of goods train derail near Kasara; check trains diverted from Mumbai

The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.

Seven loaded wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, more than 100 kilometres from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Central Railway network on Sunday, an official said. The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected, he said.

"There is derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 18.31 hrs, on Down Main line. Goods train- JNPT/DLIB Container train. 2 wagons derailed. Mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri section DOWN section is affected. And middle line is affected. Suburban local train traffic is not affected," Central Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Igatpuri to Kasara UP section traffic is not affected, while the Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) have been moved to accident site, he added. Officials said the derailment happened towards Igatpuri side.

The Down (away from Mumbai) trains affected are 12261 CSMT Howrah Exp- at Asangaon station, 11401 CSMT Adilabad Nandigram Express at Ombarmalli station, 12105 CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express at Ghatkopar station and 12109 CSMT Manmad Panchvati Express at Vikhroli station.

The mail express trains, which were scheduled to commence their journey on Sunday, that have been diverted are 17612 CSMT Nanded Express diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Daund-Latur route, 12105 CSMT Gondia Express diverted via Kalyan-Pune-Daund-Manmad route, 12137 CSMT-Firozpur Punjab Mail diverted via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon route, 12289 CSMT Nagpur Duronto Express diverted via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon route.

Other trains that have been diverted are 12111 CSMT Amaravati Express via Kalyan-Pune-Daund-Manmad, 12809 CSMT Howrah Express via Diva-Vasai- Udhana- Jalgoan route, 17057 CSMT- Secunderabad Express via Kalyan- Karjat- Pune-Daund- Manmad route, 12322 CSMT Howrah Express via Diva-Vasai-Udhana- Jalgaon, 18029 LTT Shalimar Express via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon, 12167 LTT Varanasi Express via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon, as per a CR release.

A CR release issued later also said there are four mail express trains which are beyond or near Kalyan station and cannot be diverted. "The Kasara to Igatpuri is a Thal ghat section which is having 3 lines. The goods train derailment is on Down line (Kasara to Igatpuri direction line). Hence, Down traffic is affected. The derailment is infringing middle line also," it said.

Officials said efforts are going on to make the middle line safe so that some of the Down line traffic (of Kasara to Igatpuri) can be started. "The Up line (from Igatpuri to Kasara) is already fit. This line is not affected. Hence Igatpuri to Kasara train traffic is running," the release said.

The four mail express trains which are already in the Kalyan to Kasara section and cannot be diverted are 12261 CSMT Howrah Express at Asangaon, the 11401 CSMT Adilabad Nandigram Exp at Kasara, the 12173 LTT Pratapgarh Express at Kasara and 12109 CSMT Manmad Panchvati Express near Kalyan. "All efforts are going on to make middle line in ghat section operational to run the above four trains," they said.