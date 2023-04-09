Search icon
Maharashtra: IPL betting racket busted by police in Pune, nine arrested

A total of 18 cellphones, 3 laptops, 1 PC, and Rs 92,000 were confiscated from the suspect, the official said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Maharashtra: IPL betting racket busted by police in Pune, nine arrested
Photo: ANI (Image for representation)

The Pune police busted an IPL betting racket and arrested nine people for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing cricket matches, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip off, the crime branch conducted a raid in Kondhwa area on Saturday, where nine people were found betting on IPL matches, he said.

The police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptops, a computer and Rs 92,000 cash from the accused, the official said.

The crime branch had received information about the gambling den operating during the IPL cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered at the Kondhwa police station, the official added.

Aabha Paul burns the internet with her videos and photos
Weight loss tips: These gym exercises can help you burn extra calories, shed fat quickly
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
