Trouble for Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot govt over ‘corruption' during BJP rule

The latest front opened by Sachin Pilot against Ashok Gehlot comes months ahead of Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and may affect Congress’ hopes of retaining power in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

More trouble for Congress in Rajasthan? Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot government over ‘corruption' during BJP rule | File Photo

Former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has opened a new front against his fellow partyman CM Ashok Gehlot. Pilot attacked the Gehlot government over inaction on ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in the state. The latest front opened by Pilot comes months ahead of Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and may affect Congress’ hopes of retaining power in the state.

In the latest fissure, senior Congress leader Pilot announced that he would sit on a day-long hunger strike on April 11 to demand action over alleged corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan.

“No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore,” Pilot stated at a press conference at his residence in Jaipur.

“With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions,” he added.

The move impacts Congress on multiple fronts, one being the long term stability of its state unit giving the further worsening of Gehlot and Pilot’s relations. The second being an undesirable impression months ahead of the polls.

Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been at odds over the CM post since the Congress formed government in Rajasthan in December 2018.

(Inputs from PTI)

