India

Maharashtra first state to record 1,000 coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 64

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 10:23 AM IST

Maharashtra on Tuesday became the first state in the country to report 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 64, state health officials said. 

There are 1018 confirmed cases in the state out of which 79 people have been discharged after treatment. 

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19. 

"As many as 12 people died today of COVID-19, taking the total tally so far to 64," a health official said.

The official said that 12 deaths were recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday, followed by three from Pune, and one each from Nagpur, Satara and Mira Bhayandar area near Mumbai.

"Out of the 12 deceased, the person from Satara had a travel history to the USA whereas the rest had no travel history. But most of them were suffering from diabetes or hypertension," he added.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted to say that the current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018.

"The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018. Newly, Mumbai 116, Pune 18, Ahmednagar 03, Buldhana 02, Thane 02, Nagpur 03, Satara 01, Aurangabad 03, Ratnagiri 01, Sangli 01, such 150 patients have been identified as positive. Discharges 79," Tope said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

5194 cases, 149 deaths in India: Centre

According to the Union Health Ministry, 5194 cases have been recorded in the country with 149 deaths. 

 While Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases, Tamil Nadu has 690 cases and seven deaths. The number of cases in Delhi reached 576 with nine deaths on Wednesday

Maharashtra registers 113 cases for spreading misinformation, rumours

Meanwhile, 113 offences have been registered in Maharashtra against people spreading misinformation and rumours on social media during the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

Maharashtra Cyber said these include people who wanted to give the situation a communal colour and create law and order problems. Social media platforms were being monitored constantly during the lockdown, officials said.

"Of the 113 offences, Beed tops with 15, followed by Pune Rural with 11 and Mumbai at third with nine cases. Satara and Jalgaon districts have seven offences each, Nashik Rural has six and Nashik City, Thane City and Nanded have four cases each," an official said.

