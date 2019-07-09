Maharashtra: Brave mother saves daughter's life after snake bite

A 45-year-old mother saved her 18-year-old daughter after the snake bites her on Sunday night at Dharavi. While rescuing snake also bites her mother however the brave mother managed to catch the snake and also brought the snake to the Sion hospital and handed over to the doctors.

The victims are identified as Sultana Salim Khan (45) who is a housewife and her daughter Tehseem (18) who is a student, resident of Vishwakarma Chawl, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dharavi. The Snake identified as Reetals snake and its 4 feet long snake. The Sion hospital handed over the snake to the Sarp Mitra Mandal.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Monday early morning at 12.30 am when daughter Tehseem was watching TV and suddenly a 4 ft long rattles snake entered into her one plus story resident. Meanwhile, a snake bites on Tehseem hand and also tried to attack her head. Meanwhile, her mother Sultana reached downstairs and seen that her daughter is fighting with a snake.

While Sultana tried to rescue her daughter meanwhile snake bites her on her. Later Sultana managed to catch the snake and take the snake to the Sion hospital in a taxi.

Sion hospital dean Mohan Joshi said, "The mother and daughter came to the hospital with a snake in late night on Sunday. They handed over the snake to the hospital doctors. We identified the snake as rentals snake and we treated victims accordingly. Both conditions are stable and they are out of danger. We admitted both of them under observation."

Speaking with DNA PSI Lalit Varkade of Dharavi police station said, "We were informed by the Sion hospital about the incident. We have informed to the snake catcher team to release this snake to the jungle area. We have not registered any complaint in this matter."