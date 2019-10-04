Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP releases another list of candidates, announces nominees for 4 seats

Headlines

SMM OWL SMM Panel: A game changer in social media marketing

Make Every Birthday Magical: Dive into a world of exquisite cakes collection from Bakingo

Rajveer Deol opens up about Deol family getting their due, says audience considered Sunny Deol's old-school action dated

India-Canada row not discussed in Jaishankar's meeting with Blinken: US

IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days, check state-wise forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SMM OWL SMM Panel: A game changer in social media marketing

Make Every Birthday Magical: Dive into a world of exquisite cakes collection from Bakingo

Rajveer Deol opens up about Deol family getting their due, says audience considered Sunny Deol's old-school action dated

9 motivational quotes by BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rajveer Deol opens up about Deol family getting their due, says audience considered Sunny Deol's old-school action dated

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP releases another list of candidates, announces nominees for 4 seats

In the first and second list of candidates, the BJP announced 125 and 14 nominees, respectively.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 12:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. 

In the first and second list of candidates, the BJP announced 125 and 14 nominees, respectively. 

In the third list, the BJP announced candidates for Shirpur (ST), Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West. Kashiram Pawara, Dr Mallikarjun Reddy, Parinay Phuke and Ramesh Singh Thakur have been fielded from Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West, respectively. 

In the second list, names of veterans Eknath Kadse, Prakash Mehta, Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Raj Purohit were not found.

The party also hasn't announced nominees for Colaba, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Versova in Mumbai.

The party in its first list announced 125 nominees who will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections on October 21. 

Of the 36 seats in Mumbai, BJP has 17 in its quota while 19 are for Shiv Sena. Of the 17 seats, the party has declared candidates for 12 seats. It is yet to declare whether it will contest for the rest five or leave some to allies.

Khadse, who has already filed his nomination on Tuesday in Muktainagar constituency, is furious for not clearing his name in the first list. 

Feeling betrayed by the treatment, Khadse, while speaking to his supporters on Wednesday said he had worked hard for the party's growth in the last four decades and had never thought of quitting it despite lucrative offers from several parties.

Khadse had reportedly rejected the party's offer to field his daughter instead of him. Party is completely divided over the renomination of Khadse who had resigned as minister in 2016 in the wake of corruption charges.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Doodle: Google celebrates 25 years; a look back at its journey from Stanford dorm to USD1.63 trillion company

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll asking him about 'fake collections' of Jawan: 'Chup baith aur...'

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos and don'ts you must follow during Shraddh fortnight

Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's dull whodunit is an insult to Agatha Christie

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE