Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP releases another list of candidates, announces nominees for 4 seats

In the first and second list of candidates, the BJP announced 125 and 14 nominees, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In the third list, the BJP announced candidates for Shirpur (ST), Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West. Kashiram Pawara, Dr Mallikarjun Reddy, Parinay Phuke and Ramesh Singh Thakur have been fielded from Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West, respectively.

BJP Central Committee has decided following names for the ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and Bye-Election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/atBlEJKmrZ — BJP (@BJP4India) October 3, 2019

In the second list, names of veterans Eknath Kadse, Prakash Mehta, Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Raj Purohit were not found.

The party also hasn't announced nominees for Colaba, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Versova in Mumbai.

The party in its first list announced 125 nominees who will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections on October 21.

Of the 36 seats in Mumbai, BJP has 17 in its quota while 19 are for Shiv Sena. Of the 17 seats, the party has declared candidates for 12 seats. It is yet to declare whether it will contest for the rest five or leave some to allies.

Khadse, who has already filed his nomination on Tuesday in Muktainagar constituency, is furious for not clearing his name in the first list.

Feeling betrayed by the treatment, Khadse, while speaking to his supporters on Wednesday said he had worked hard for the party's growth in the last four decades and had never thought of quitting it despite lucrative offers from several parties.

Khadse had reportedly rejected the party's offer to field his daughter instead of him. Party is completely divided over the renomination of Khadse who had resigned as minister in 2016 in the wake of corruption charges.