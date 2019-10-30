Maharashtra: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray to decide on government formation, says BJP leader Chandrakant Patil

BJP leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that no meeting was scheduled to take place between BJP and Shiv Sena leaders today, adding that the BJP were themselves surprised to hear from the media of such a meeting. He added that only BJP President Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray can bring clarity to the matter after talks.

Patil, the chief of the Maharashtra BJP, also reiterated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not aware of the reported agreement between BJP president Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over the 50:50 formula.

"Devendra ji today said that a proposal of CM for 2.5 yrs each(BJP-Shiv Sena) had come during Lok Sabha elections. He also said he doesn't know what was decided, only Amit Shah knows. Amit ji&Uddhav ji will talk to each other&bring a clarity," said Patil.

Chandrakant Patil, however, admitted that the 50:50 formula was discussed in the run-up to Lok Sabha election but he doesn't know of any decision that has been taken on this matter. He added the newly-elected BJP MLAs will meet on Wednesday, i.e. on October 30 to elect the legislative party leader. Sources told Zee Media that incumbent CM Fadnavis will be elected as the leader of BJP legislative party in Maharashtra. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna have been appointed as Central Observers for BJP legislative party meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP, reminding Devendra Fadnavis of the 50:50 formula, reportedly agreed upon earlier between the two sides. Raut also said that the proposed meeting between Shiv Sena and BJP leaders, which was scheduled to take place at 4 PM, has been cancelled by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has been stressing on the fact that there should be an equal distribution of power and portfolios between the Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra. Both the parties are currently engaged in a psychological tussle in Maharashtra over the issue of government formation in the state, trying to woo the 13 elected Independent MLAs in order to amp up their respective bargaining powers in a struggle for more control.

n Maharashtra, the BJP is facing an uphill task as it fell short of the majority by a huge margin. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But the Shiv Sena's demand of "50-50 formula" for power-sharing has delayed the government formation.

BJP's plan B involves tactical support from the NCP which contested the polls with the Congress. The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. There are also 13 independents in the assembly.