Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

Justice Anita Sumanth disposed of the petitions filed by two Hindu Munnani functionaries and another person, which questioned the authority of the three DMK leaders holding official posts when they had participated in an 'anti-Sanatana Dharma meeting'

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to issue a writ of ‘quo warranto’ on petitions filed by members of a Hindu nationalist outfit against DMK Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and PK Sekar Babu and Member of Parliament A Raja, questioning their right to hold office after they made comments allegedly against Sanatana Dharma.

The quo warranto petitions questioned under what authority they were holding their official posts.

Justice Anita Sumanth disposed of the petitions filed by two Hindu Munnani functionaries and another person, which questioned the authority of the three DMK leaders holding official posts when they had participated in an “anti-Sanatana Dharma meeting” and allegedly delivered speeches against the system of religious practices.

T Manohar, who claims to be an office-bearer of the Hindu Munnani, and two others filed the present quo-warranto petitions.

Dismissing the petitions, the judge however observed that persons holding high posts must act with more responsibility and verify historical events before making statements.

