Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress releases manifesto; promises 27% OBC quota, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to citizens

The opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women, and government employees.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly polls, making a slew of promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for all citizens of MP, 27 percent reservation for OBCs, and to form of an IPL team of the state.

The opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women, and government employees.

''We will provide health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the people,'' Nath said while releasing the manifesto. Madhya Pradesh will also have an Indian Premier League (IPL) team in the state, he said.

Nath also announced a waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women.

He also promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, make school education free, implement the Old Pension Scheme, and unemployment allowance for youth ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month for two years.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly are scheduled on November 17.

READ | Meet India's second most followed actress on Instagram, it's not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara