Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

Leading analysts shed light on high-leverage Forex brokers

Magnesium deficiency: 6 signs you shouldn't ignore

8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet India's second most followed actress on Instagram, it's not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. She also has a brother named Siddhanth Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor's two aunts Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure are all actors in Indian Cinema.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is the third highest celebrity after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra as far as her Instagram followers go. Shraddha Kapoor has a total of 83.6 million followers on Instagram. Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most hardworking actresses in Bollywood and has continuously delivered some of the best performances in her career so far.

Offscreen too, Shraddha Kapoor has a strong and charming persona along with a girl next door nature which is what attracts millions towards her. 

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. She also has a brother named Siddhanth Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor's two aunts Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure are all actors in Indian Cinema. She is the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Shraddha Kapoor completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and at the age of 15, she shifted to the American School of Bombay where she was schoolmate with Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty.

Shraddha Kapoor then went to Boston University to major in psychology, but she left in her freshman year to appear in her debut film.

Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in the 2010 thriller Teen Patti, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R Madhavan.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone also recently crossed the mark of 50 million Instagram followers and currently has 76.4 million followers on Instagram. Deepika Padukone is an advocate for mental health awareness and time and again she keeps on posting about the same.

Alia Bhatt also has 80 million followers on Instagram. The list also features Neha Kakkar who has 75 million Instagram followers.

