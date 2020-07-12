Madhya Pradesh: MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi leaves Congress, joins BJP in presence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi on Sunday joined the BJP.

Lodhi, who was a legislator from Bada Malhera seat in Chhatarpur district, joined the party at the state headquarters here in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Yesterday, I resigned as an MLA. My resignation has been accepted. Only the BJP can develop my Assembly seat areas," Lodhi said.

Now, the strength of the Congress in the state Assembly has reduced to 91.

In March this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia`s resignation from Congress, triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil resulting in the fall of his government in the state.

On March 23, Chouhan took oath as chief minister.