Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Will BJP retain power in MP? Here's what predictions show

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The assembly election in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, concluded on November 30. With this, the predictions of who will make major gains and who will see loss have started coming in. The battle is mainly between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state.

Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17 to decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates in 230 assembly seats in a single phase. The political bigwigs in the elections are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath.

According to Matrize exit polls, BJP is getting 36-46 seats, Congress 40-50 seats and others 1-5 seats. Of the 230 assembly seats -- 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes -- in the state which has more than 5.6 crore registered electors. Besides Chief Minister Chouhan (Budhni) and state Congress president Kamal Nath (Chhindwara), three Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste -- contested the polls.

Matrize data later shows -- BJP (118-130), Congress (97-107) and others (0-2)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywrgiya is contesting from Indore-1 and three Lok Sabha MPs of the saffron party -- Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak -- are also in the fray. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son and ex-state minister Jaivardhan Singh and former chief minister Arjun Singh's son Ajay Singh are contesting from their traditional Raghogarh and Churhat seats, respectively.

Besides main contenders for power Congress and the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, among others, have also fielded their candidates.