HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh: 26 missing girls from illegal Bhopal hostel safe, CM Yadav says 'not a single culprit...'

On X, CM Yadav said, 'The missing girls from the children's home are safe and have also been identified. Not a single culprit or negligent person will be spared.'

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:05 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: Twitter/@CMMadhyaPradesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 26 girls that were reported missing from an illegal children's home in Bhopal have been found, said Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Saturday. On X, CM Yadav said, "The missing girls from the children's home are safe and have also been identified. Not a single culprit or negligent person will be spared." 

Earlier, Bhopal (Rural) Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Sinha said that the probe so far has revealed the girls may have left Anchal Children's Home in Parwalia area after feeling homesick.

The SP said in his video message, "Some girls who get themselves registered at the facility return home due to various reasons, including finding the stay uninteresting. The investigation so far shows they have returned to their homes. This is being verified further." 

An FIR was registered at Parwaliya Sadak Police Station in Bhopal under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 naming an individual named Anil Methew, the manager of the children's home, as an accused.

The police said that of the 68 girls registered at the home, between 6-18 years of age, 26 were reported missing.

The FIR stated that the children's home was not being run under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and was unregistered.

Priyank Kanoongo, Chief of National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), also wrote to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary regarding the matter.

