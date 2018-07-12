Headlines

Lucknow: One arrested after woman gang-raped in city

The incident comes two days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the three accused in the gang-rape and murder of a physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 08:15 AM IST

One person was arrested in connection with a gang-rape case of a woman in Lucknow on Wednesday night.

The incident comes two days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the three accused in the gang-rape and murder of a physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012.

Since then, The national capital has witnessed a 31% rise in incidents of rape in the last five years even after various steps were taken to empower law enforcement agencies and security apparatus since the gruesome incident.

Since the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken various measures to strengthen the Delhi Police. In the national capital, police reports to MHA. From launching Himmat mobile application to increasing women helpline numbers, the police held several public meetings across the 181 police stations in Delhi. However, rape incidents have not seen a decline in the national capital, forcing lawmakers and law enforcers to re-strategise.

In 2016, the NCRB data revealed that in the year 2016, a total of 38,947 cases of rape were registered in the country under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as well as Section 376 and other related sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Highlighting rape figures, the report has stated that "in 2016, the accused of rapes in 94.6% cases are none other than the victim's relatives including brother, father, grand-father, sons or acquaintances."

Expressing concern over these figures, National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma told PTI, "In our society there is lot of restrictions imposed on girls. But now it is enough. Time has come when boys should be taught from childhood how to behave with women as per our social values."

