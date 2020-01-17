Lucknow man convicted of rape-murder of 6-year-old girl sentenced to death

A court in Lucknow has sentenced to death a man convicted of rape-murder of a 6-year-old girl in the Uttar Pradesh capital last year.

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped and subsequently raped and murdered by the accused on October 15 in Saadatganj area of the city.

The body of the abducted girl was recovered from the house near Kashmiri Mohalla police station.

The Lucknow police acted promptly and arrested the accused, identified as Raju Mirza, after a swift probe in the heinous incident. The man was arrested from Gadhi Pir Khan are under the Thakurganj police station.

A charge sheet in the case was filed in the court of Special Judge, POCSO, on January 21.

Subsequently, all the witnesses were examined in a time-bound manner, and scientific evidence was presented in the court in order to acquire a conviction. Exhibits were collected from the site of the incident and the dead body of the deceased girl and DNA match was done which got positive results.

The trial in the case was completed in just 4 months with prosecution securing death penalty for the convict.