Looking for Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, plasma, beds or meals? Get details here

India is reporting more than 250,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in its worst phase of the pandemic. The second wave has put the country's healthcare infrastructure on the brink of collapse. Hospitals are running out of beds and supplies of oxygen and medication are running short.

Cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, etc have witnessed a major spike in the Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent days. With reports of extreme shortages of ventilator beds, medical oxygen, Remdesivir, plasma, Tocilizumab and other important medicines required for emergency treatment, the country is experiencing utter chaos. Remdesivir injections are being sold on the black market.

So, in a bid to provide easy access to all the COVID-related resources, here we have compiled all the lists. Here's everything from Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders to meals that might help you.

Also read What is Remdesivir and is the drug really useful in treating COVID-19? All you need to know

Tap on the link of your state to directly jump to the list-

1. Delhi-NCR

2. Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad,

3. Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane

4. Resources related to COVID-19 in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Ranchi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and other states can be accessed with a tap on this link

5. Check the status of hospital beds in Bangalore, Belgaum here

6. Direct link for all the states and cities

7. Blog of consolidated information on empty hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, information on plasma etc

List of websites for information on plasma donation:

covidplasma.online/

https://dhoondh.com

http://needplasma.in/

Coronavirus has infected 2,95,041 people in India and left 2,023 dead in the last 24 hours, in a grim new record for the country. The total number of deaths has increased to 1,82,553 after the huge one-day spike.