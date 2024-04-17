Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi predicts BJP tally in upcoming polls, says it will be limited to...

Congress is contesting 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 07:03 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will be limited to 150 seats. The former Congress president predicted BJP's tally during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday. 

"I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking the BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well..." 

When asked about whether he will contest the general elections from Amethi or Raebarelli, Gandhi said, "This is the BJP's question; very good. Whatever order I get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC."

Elaborating on the party's manifesto for the elections, Gandhi said, "In the last 10 years, PM Modi has reduced the system of employment generation by demonetization, by implementing the wrong GST and by supporting big billionaires like Adani. The first task is to once again strengthen employment, and for that, we have given 23 ideas in our manifesto. One idea is the revolutionary idea of the right to apprenticeship. We have decided that we will give the right to apprenticeship to all the graduates and diploma holders in Uttar Pradesh. There will be training and we will deposit Rs 1 lakh per year in the bank accounts of the youth and we are giving these rights to crores of youth. We will make a law for paper leaks as well."

READ | Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

The sentiment of the former Congress president was also echoed by the Samajwadi party Chief who said that the INDIA bloc had emerged as a hope for the people. "INDIA alliance is the new hope in the elections and as Rahul ji said that there are many things in his manifesto by which poverty can be eradicated. Adding to that I want to say that the day the farmers of our country will become happy, the day the farmers of the country will start getting remunerative prices for their crops, I understand that all the political parties and especially those who are the partners of INDIA alliance are saying that they will give MSP and the day the Indian government increases the income of the farmers, poverty will go away..."

The Congress is contesting only 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the SP, the two parties had also allied in 2017 during the assembly elections under the banner of "UP ke Ladke". However, that alliance failed to have any impact with the BJP winning the election by an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats. Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

