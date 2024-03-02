Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Gautam Gambhir, BJP's Jayant Sinha asks to be relieved of electoral duties

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayant Sinha has joined the list of leaders who wish not to contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jharkhand's Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha on Saturday said that he has requested the party president JP Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" so that he could focus on efforts to combat climate change.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years," said Sinha in a post on X.

The former union minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party leadership for the opportunities provided to him.

"Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!", his post read.

This came after former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that he has expressed his desire not to contest polls and asked BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his future commitments in the world of cricket.

Gambhir also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing him to serve people in a post on X.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji and Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir's post read.

Gambhir has been the Lok Sabha MP for BJP since 2019 in East Delhi.

Notably, Gambhir will be occupied in the coming months due to his commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is serving as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team he led to two IPL titles as a captain.

Gambhir was a key player of the Indian teams which secured the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. In 242 matches for India, Gambhir made 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, with 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries. His best score is 206.

( with inputs from news agency ANI)

 
