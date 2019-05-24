Headlines

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: National Conference sweeps Kashmir, BJP seals J&K, Ladakh division

The National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who sought re-election, won comfortably from Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat, defeating Peoples Democratic Party candidate Aga Syed Mohsin

Latest News

Ieshan Wani

Updated: May 24, 2019, 07:00 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has swept all the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir valley while BJP continued its winning mark on Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh parliamentary seats.

The National Conference president and four-time J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who sought re-election, won comfortably from Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat, defeating Peoples Democratic Party candidate Aga Syed Mohsin.

Speaking to media after winning the election, he said, "The parliament will not be easy and several important issues including article-35-A and 370 which will have to be fought to save them," he said while blaming BJP for creating a divide among Hindus and Muslims in India. 

Flanked by his son Omar Abdullah, Farooq stressed on the need to restart dialogue between India and Pakistan. Omar while speaking at the party office blamed Congress for defeat on Ladakh parliamentary seat by fielding their candidate against an independent candidate. "We fought elections so that we find a replacement for the BJP and NDA but the country hasn't accepted this. Yes, after Balakot, the opposition was on the backfoot. Now, we can question if slogans like 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' was right or not? Was it important to focus on Rafale?" Omar asked.

