India

India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Battle for Bihar proves one-sided

BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance swept 39 out of 40 seats, showing clearly that Bihar has reposed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



Vithika Salomi

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:10 AM IST

Bihar was supposed to be a bitter battle between the NDA and the rest; the Lok Sabha elections were to be fought over issues of development, law and order, caste, corruption, alcoholism, reservation and nationalism. However, when the results were out, it turned out to be one of the most one-sided polls of all time. BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance swept 39 out of 40 seats, showing clearly that Bihar has reposed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP and LJP won all 17 and six seats they respectively contested, while JD(U) won 16 out of 17. A majority of these featured six-digit victory margins, and all Union ministers retained their seats. On the other hand, RJD drew a blank, as did smaller allies RLSP, VIP and HAM-S. The Congress won one solitary seat, Kishanganj.

Among the hot seats in Bihar was Begusarai, from where BJP's Giriraj Singh defeated CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by over four lakh votes, proving that it was never a tough fight. In Patna Sahib, two-term MP and BJP turncoat Shatrughan Sinha, contesting as a Congress candidate this time, lost to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad by 2.5 lakh votes.

