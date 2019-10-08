'Let's not crib, we are responsible for the litter': Ripu Daman Bevli commences 'plogging' run in Kolkata

Plogging is an amalgamation of jogging with picking up litter on your way. As a workout, it provides variations in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking or walking.

India's first 'plogger', Ripu Daman Bevli, commenced his run in Kolkata on Tuesday under his mission, 'Run To Make India Litter Free' where he will be running and cleaning up 50 cities across India. 'Plogging' is a combination of jogging with picking up litter.

West Bengal: India's first plogger, Ripu Daman Bevli is in Kolkata today under his mission, 'Run To Make India Litter Free' where he is running and cleaning up 50 cities across India. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. pic.twitter.com/ziK4m3fG9h — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Daman told the news agency ANI, "We had decided to come here during Durga Puja, to clean pandals. Our run will culminate in Delhi on November 3." He added by saying, "We don't want people to clean up, we want people to be so responsible that they stop littering. Let's not crib, we are also responsible for the litter."

Earlier, Plogger Ripu Daman had on the previous week said that he aims to see India litter free and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to the plogging drive.

Plogging is an amalgamation of jogging with picking up litter on your way. As a workout, it provides variations in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking or walking.

“Couple of years back, I started a movement 'Ploggers of India', where we took up drives of cleaning up the societies. We have organised more than 300 Plogger drives,” Daman had said.

“Now, we are on a mission called 'Run to make India Litter Free'. I am running and cleaning up 1,000 kilometres covering 50 cities in the various parts of the country. Supposedly it is the world's longest cleaning drive mainly to give out a message that everyone should keep the country litter-free. I am also on Plastic Upvas (Fast), which means I don't eat anything which is packed in single-use plastic,” he added.

In a bid to spread awareness about clean India, Prime Minister Modi introduced the plogger Daman and asked him to explain the concept 'plogging' during his recent broadcast of 'Mann ki Baat'.

(With agency inputs)