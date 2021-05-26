Lawyers need not show e-pass for travel in Delhi - know who else are exempted

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (May 25) directed that advocates are exempted from producing e-pass for travelling during the curfew period.

The High Court said that "no authority shall stop any advocate in the NCT of Delhi" from movement during the curfew period without an e-pass, "if he/she produces a valid identity card" proving that he/she is an advocate.

Who doesn't need an e-pass for travelling during the curfew period in Delhi?

Doctors and journalists are allowed to travel without an e-pass on the basis of a valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted.

Employees of petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities will also be exempted on carrying e-pass.

Pregnant women, patients don't need an e-pass.

Those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets.Officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

If anyone has to go to a hospital in an emergency, it'll be considered. A doctor going to a hospital can go on the basis of an ID.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, mediapersons will also be exempted.

If a vegetable seller is making sales and it can be seen then he'll be allowed even without a pass.

The DDMA directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card".

Step 1- Visit the Delhi’s government’s official e-pass website at epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Step 2- There will be two language options to select from - English and Hindi. Choose the language with which you wish to proceed.

Step 3- From the dropdown menu, select ‘e-pass for travel during night-curfew (10 pm-5 am) OR Weekend- Curfew’.

Step 4- Enter details like your name, contact number, address, e-pass type, etc. After clicking on the acknowledgment, select ‘Submit’.

Step 5- On completion, you will get an e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.