IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi summoned by Delhi court (File photo: Twitter/Lalu Prasad)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has summoned RJD chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in connection with the alleged land for the job or IRCTC scam case. The court has also issued summons to 14 other accused including Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti for March 15.

The move comes after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. Lalu Yadav was allegedly involved in providing jobs in lieu of land when he was the railway minister, CBI chargesheet stated.

It is worth noting that the central agency had closed the case against Yadav and his family members in 2021 after it found no concrete evidence. However, in December last year, the probe again reopened the corruption cases against the RJD chief

What is the IRCTC scam case?

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

In July 2022, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the officer on special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in the case.

The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons. According to the chargesheet, the case was registered pursuant to the outcome of a preliminary enquiry against Lalu Prasad and others.

It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Prasad.

It was further alleged that about 1,05,292 sq. Ft. Land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Prasad from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash.

(With inputs from PTI)