Kota: NEET aspirant dies of liver infection, hepatic encephalopathy; 36 students affected

Rajasthan: The other 35 students were found positive for the Hepatitis A virus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Vaibhav Rai, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant preparing for the exam in Rajasthan's Kota, died on Friday. He was among 36 students living in the Jawahar Nagar area who contracted a liver infection. 18 among them have been discharged while the others are still recuperating in a hospital. They also suffer from a condition called Hepatic encephalopathy in which patients with a liver ailment experience an altered level of consciousness.  

Kota's CMO Dr Jagdeesh Soni told the media that three water vendors had been supplying water to the coaching centers in the area. However, the real reason behind the infection will become apparent only after the death audit. 

Rai was a resident of West Bengal. 

Dr Rajiv Sharma who was treating the deceased said on October 5, he was admitted with fever and jaundice. However, after some days, he developed hepatic encephalopathy. He also said swelling in the brain. He died on Friday. 

The other 35 students were found positive for the Hepatitis A virus.  

Soni said it appears that the students had been drinking polluted water. 

The local administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

