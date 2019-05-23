Headlines

Kollam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: RSP's NK Premachandran holds seat with wider margin

CPI(M) KN Balagopal, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) NK Premachandran and BJP's KV Sabu were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 polls.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:42 PM IST

Kollam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: NK Premachandran of UDF ally Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has reained his seat with a margin of 148856 votes over CPM's KN Balagopal. The margin was much larger than the 37000 vote difference Premachandan won with in 2014.

Premachandran secured 499677 votes (51.61%) to CPM challenger KN Balagopal's score of 350821 votes (36.24%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) KN Balagopal, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) NK Premachandran and BJP's KV Sabu were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 polls.

Kollam Lok Sabha constituency profile

The Congress party did not field its candidate here and instead allotted the seat to its alliance partner RSP.

According to the seat-sharing pact of Congress in the state, out of 20 seats, it will contest on 16, IUML will contest on 2 seats, RSP and Kerala Congress (M) on 1 seat each.

The ailing cashew industry in Kollam is going to be one of the key election issues in the forthcoming polls. Other developmental projects like Kollam bypass which was completed under the Modi-led Centre government, is going to be another poll concern. 

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Kollam comprises of 7 assembly segments which are Chavara, Punalur, Chadayamangalam, Kundara, Kollam, Eravipuram and Chathannoor.

Kollam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): KN Balagopal

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): NK Premachandran

BJP: KV Sabu

Kollam Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009

2014: NK Premachandran (M) of the RSP (M) received 408528 votes. He defeated MA Baby (M) of the CPI(M) who secured 370879 votes.

2009: N Peethambara (M) of the Congress received 357404 votes. He defeated P Rajendran of the CPI(M) who secured 339870 votes.
 
List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

