Kolkata: Out to buy 'mithai', 8-year-old killed in crude bomb blast, Trinamool blames RSS

An eight-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured in a ‘high-intensity’ crude bomb blast in Kolkata’s Dum Dum area on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as one Bibhas Ghos. His mother works as a domestic help in nearby houses in the area. On Tuesday, she deciuded to get something for her son as the family, where she used to work was not at home at that time.

Bibhas was at a local sweetshop to buy a ‘mithai’, when the powerful explosion hit the market. He was refused from two hospitals saying that there was no proper facility.

Ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed the RSS for the blast. ‘I think this type of blast is similar to the ones carried out by RSS elsewhere,’ West Bengal Minister Purnendu Basu said.

The incident happened at 9 am on Tuesday at Kajipara area on 9 Jessore Road in Dum Dum area.

Eyewitnesses said that bombs, which had been kept in a jute bag had caused the explosion. Splinters from the bomb had broken an iron shutter at the opposite side of the road. Window panes of the apartments of the building have been shattered.

South Dum Dum chairman Panchu Roy whose office is at the building in front of which the blast took place said that he was the possible target. “I sit here on Tuesdays as a councillor. Many will come to meet me. They sit here waiting for me. It is a planned affair. The bag which contained the explosives was a strong one which is not available here. It was brought from outside. I come here around 9.30 am. I was the possible target,” Roy said.

Without naming the saffron brigade he added, “Today is October 2, the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed by a group. People who are trying to cause trouble across the state are likely to be involved in this blast.”

Senior police officers including Rajesh Singh, commissioner, Barrack Police Commissionerate rushed to the spot. Police have cordoned off the area with guardrails. Officials said that forensic officials will arrive to collect evidences.

‘It was a high-intensity blast. 4 people seriously injured, 6 injured. Found some iron nails but can't ascertain cause of blast yet as there is no smell of gunpowder,’ police said.