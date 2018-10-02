5 injured in crude bomb explosion in Kolkata's Dum Dum area

Five people were injured after crude bombs exploded in Kolkata’s Dum Dum area on Tuesday.

The incident happened at 9 am on Tuesday at Kajipara area on 9 Jessore Road in Dum Dum area.

Eyewitnesses said that bombs which had been kept in a jute bag had caused the explosion. Splinters from the bomb had broken an iron shutter at the opposite side of the road. Window panes of the apartments of the building have been shattered.

South Dum Dum chairman Panchu Roy whose office is at the building in front of which the blast took place said that he was the possible target. “I sit here on Tuesdays as a councillor. Many will come to meet me. They sit here waiting for me. It is a planned affair. The bag which contained the explosives was a strong one which is not available here. It was brought from outside. I come here around 9.30 am. I was the possible target,” Roy said.

Without naming the saffron brigade he added, “Today is October 2, the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed by a group. People who are trying to cause trouble across the state are likely to be involved in this blast.”

Senior police officers including Rajesh Singh, commissioner, Barrack Police Commissionerate rushed to the spot. Police have cordoned off the area with guardrails. Officials said that forensic officials will arrive to collect evidences.

‘It was a high-intensity blast. 4 people seriously injured, 6 injured. Found some iron nails but can't ascertain cause of blast yet as there is no smell of gunpowder,’ police said.

Of the five injured, four have been taken to state-run RG Kar Hospital while one has been admitted to a private hospital.