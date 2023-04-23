Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Breaking: Khalistani leader, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police from Moga

As per reports, radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga after his surrender.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

Breaking: Khalistani leader, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police from Moga
File Photo/Amritpal Singh

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district, as per sources. Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18.

As per reports, radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga after his surrender. Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam according to Punjab Police sources.

Amritpal Singh is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown on Waris Punjab De came almost over a month after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

More details are awaited

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.