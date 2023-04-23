Breaking: Khalistani leader, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police from Moga

File Photo/Amritpal Singh

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district, as per sources. Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18.

As per reports, radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga after his surrender. Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam according to Punjab Police sources.

Amritpal Singh is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown on Waris Punjab De came almost over a month after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

