Kerala engineer dies in Dubai just a month after repatriating pregnant wife to India

Keralite engineer in Dubai by the name of Nithin Chandran, who helped his pregnant wife to file a plea at the Supreme Court of India for early repatriation from the UAE amid the COVID-19 lockdown has passed away in his sleep after suffering suspected cardiac arrest, according to Gulf News on Tuesday.

28-year-old Nithin and his wife Athira Geetha Sreedharan (27) had recently caught the headlines after the latter filed an official written petition seeking help to be repatriated to India after all flights to the country were suspended, as she was due to give birth to their first baby in the first week of July.

Chandran, who was a mechanical engineer used to work at a construction firm in Dubai.

As per the reports of the Gulf News, he had stayed back in UAE after he sent his wife home on the first day of repatriation on May 7 from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission.

His friend while speaking to Gulf News said that the deceased was receiving treatments for high blood pressure and for a heart condition and is conjectured to have passed away of a heart attack while sleeping.

The news outlet further added that they could not immediately verify the cause of his death.

More details in this regard are awaited.