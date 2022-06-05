Kerala: 16-year-girl dies by suicide, blames lack of friends, addiction to Korean bands

No one realised she had killed herself until her family members knocked at her door to offer her food. (Representational)

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, a 16-year-old girl died by suicide saying she was killing herself as she had no friends and was scoring low marks due to her addiction to videos of South Korean bands.

The Kallambalam police said the girl's suicide note said she had been depressed as she was not able to concentrate on her studies due to addication to Korean bands. The police said she was a good student till Class 10, when she started using her mother's mobile phone. She was addicted to consuming Korean band videos. She had no other addictions, the police said.

A police officer said due to her addiction to the mobile phone, her connection with the outside world snapped. She was found hanging in a study room where she used to study behind closed doors.

No one realised she had killed herself until her family members knocked at her door to offer her food.

With inputs from PTI