Kashmiri Pandit government employee shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

File Photo

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was shot dead by militants on Thursday, police said.



"An employee of the Revenue Department identified as Rahul Bhat was shot and injured by militants at the Tehsil office in Budgam," a police officer said.

Also, READ: Who is Campbell Wilson, aviation veteran of 26 years appointed as new Air India CEO?



He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.



"The area has been surrounded for searches," sources said.

