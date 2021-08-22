Karnataka schools reopening news: CM Basavaraj Bommai said THIS a day ahead of resumption of classes

As schools across Karnataka are scheduled to reopen partially from Monday (August 23), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (August 21) said that “extreme care” has been taken by the state government to ensure classroom learning for students, while keeping them from COVID-19 outbreak. “The state government has taken care to ensure the safety of the children in order to encourage them to come to schools,” said Karnataka CM Bommai.

Talking to reporters, CM Bommai said that directions have been issued by the state government to reopen both state-run and private schools. “The schools will reopen from Monday. Along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, I will visit the schools in Bengaluru to ensure that everything is alright. Students should start the process of learning, which was hampered all these days due to the pandemic," said the Karnataka CM. He appealed to the parents to get vaccinated and monitor their children once they return home after attending their classes.

On being asked if children can go to school without fearing anything about coronavirus, CM Bommai said, “Absolutely, our intention behind reopening schools is that children should slowly start coming to schools, for about one-and-half year they have not been to schools, we want them to gradually start attending.”

It may be recalled that few days ago the Karnataka government had announced to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) across the state from August 23 in alternate batches. But schools will not reopen in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is over 2 per cent.