Karnataka rains: Holiday declared for Bengaluru schools, colleges today due to heavy rains

On Monday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-hit areas in Ramanagar District and inspected the large-scale damage caused to crops.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

File Photo/Representative Image

Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will be closed today (Tuesday, August 30, 2022) due to heavy rains. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru and several trees were uprooted on Monday. A holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains, according to Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-hit areas in Ramanagar District and inspected the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi Lake in Maruti Layout in the city.

From there, he walked on the railway track for over half a kilometre to see the damages. From the breached Bakshi Lake, the CM visited the farmers` houses and promised them suitable compensation. The completely collapsed house will be paid Rs 1 lakh immediately and a total of Rs 5 lakh will be paid in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister heard the problems of the affected people and promised relief. Officials were given instruction to take up the repair works of Bakshi Lake immediately.

Revenue Minister R.Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, former CM and Channapatna MLA HD Kumaraswamy, and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy were also present. 

TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
