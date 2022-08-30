Delhi: Decision on Arvind Kejriwal's vote of confidence to be taken up today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday (Photo: ANI)

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tabled a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly to prove that all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are with him, a discussion on the trust vote to prove the majority will be taken up on Tuesday, August 30.

The voting on the motion is likely to take place on Tuesday at 11 am. Kejriwal on Monday said BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to poach AAP MLAs has failed as all AAP MLAs are with him.

The Delhi chief minister alleged that the money which the BJP-led Centre collects from taxes that it imposed on the eatables is being used in 'Operation Lotus'.

"They are collecting taxes from you but not spending the amount on education, healthcare, electricity or roads, they are putting it in the pockets of their billionaire friends. The prices of petrol and diesel fall in the entire world, but it is increasing in India. This money is used in Operation Lotus," he alleged.

He also hit out at the Centre blaming it for the inflation and alleged that the price of the daily-use items rose because the BJP government had waived off loans of its "billionaire friends". Kejriwal said that inflation would be put to an end if the loans waived off by the Centre are recovered.

He further added that the BJP has "bought 277 MLAs so far from the other parties at an expense of Rs 6,300 crore". "They form governments by buying the MLAs. 12 of our MLAs have told us that they were offered Rs 20 crores to join the BJP. Their target was to break 40 MLAs but our MLAs are honest. Their Operation Lotus failed," he said.

The BJP alleged that the Delhi government had indulged in corruption in the construction of new classrooms by giving tenders to "selected contractors".

Gaurav Bhatia of the BJP alleged Kejriwal did not take any note of the report submitted over two years ago by the Central Vigilance Commission, which highlighted irregularities in the construction of classrooms in government schools in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)