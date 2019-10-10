Karnataka media gag: CM Yediyurappa tweets in favour of media, later deletes it

Headlines

Indian-origin CEO of US company sacrifices part of own salary for employees' salary hike

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

DNA Verified: Website offering govt job for Rs 435, is it real? Know the truth here

This Indian whisky wins ‘ World's Best Whisky’ award; know its price, how it is made

Meet Kishore Jena, javelin thrower who almost defeated Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian-origin CEO of US company sacrifices part of own salary for employees' salary hike

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

DNA Verified: Website offering govt job for Rs 435, is it real? Know the truth here

Diabetes to weight loss: 6 health benefits of Gur (Jaggery)

6 amazing benefits of Giloy

10 Enigmatic questions that continue to baffle world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka media gag: CM Yediyurappa tweets in favour of media, later deletes it

The tweet was quickly deleted in a few minutes

article-main
Latest News

Nischita Verrendra

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 01:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after Karnataka Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri passed an order banning private channel cameras inside the Assembly for the winter session, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted in favour of the media. However, the tweet was quickly deleted in a few minutes, revealing the lack of consensus over the move within the ruling BJP. 

'My government is always committed to freedom of media. I will make a sincere effort and request speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings' tweeted the Chief Minister. The tweet was removed from his feed soon after. The order restricts the entry of journalists into the assembly with their cameras or phones and asks channels to take a live feed from Doordarshan. 

The opposition Congress was quick to target the government accusing it of muzzling the freedom of the press. 

'The U turn policy of @BJP4Karnataka are in the fore again. While in opposition BJP used to shed crocodile tears for Free media @BSYBJP had threatened to go no dharna for freedom of the press. When in power media has been barred from streaming the assembly session, Such a shameful act' said a tweet from the Congress. 

'Is blocking journalists an attempt to protect the BJP's blue boys from being caught again?' tweeted Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in assembly. 

The former Chief Minister was referring to a 2012 incident where three BJP MLAs, Laxman Savadi, CC Patil and Krishna Palemar had been caught watching porn in the assembly leading to their resignations. While Savadi is now Dy CM of Karnataka, Patil is the Minister for Mines and Geology in the state cabinet. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Views France (Real & Cheap)

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

'ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP restorting to..': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

'Largest' Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled on Oct 14, know where

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE