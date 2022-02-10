Karnataka Hijab Row: HC asks students not to wear religious attire till matter gets resolved

The hijab row in Karnataka has become a full-blown debate about religious freedom, which has sparked a lot of reactions from the student community as well as political leaders. Now, the Karnataka High Court has also weighed in on the matter.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday has said that college students will not be allowed to wear any religious symbols or attire, be it a hijab or a saffron scarf, inside their classrooms till the time the matter is fully resolved by the court.

After instructing the students to not wear any religious attire which can instigate others, the Karnataka HC decided to defer the hearing of the matter till Monday, February 14. The hijab row case was deferred to a larger HC bench on Wednesday.

The matter is now being heard by a 3-judge bench comprising of Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi. The court also said today that the colleges in the state are now allowed to reopen, provided students follow the set uniform guidelines.

As per media reports, Advocate Sanjay Hegde said that the students claimed that they had been facing discrimination in the classrooms due to their attire, and had been made to stand out and not attend their classes since December 2021.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had ordered the closure of all the colleges and high schools in the state amid the current hijab controversy to maintain peace and harmony between the students.

Further, the Supreme Court has said that it can consider hearing the hijab row matter in the apex court provided that the Karnataka High Court decides to transfer the case. CJI N V Ramana said that the High Court will be hearing the case unless it decides to transfer it.

The controversy regarding the hijab erupted after several students were stopped from entering the colleges while wearing a hijab in view of the uniform code for educational institutes. This happened after several students protested the Muslim girls attending college in hijab by wearing saffron scarves to class.