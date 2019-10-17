Karnataka: Growth in tiger numbers leads to the big cats spilling out of forests

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi Describes Parliament Building As "Temple Of Democracy"

BTS member V photos from Paris go viral, Army says can never go wrong with fashion

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homebollywood

bollywood

Karnataka: Growth in tiger numbers leads to the big cats spilling out of forests

After India hit an all-time low of 1400 tiger in the 2006-2007 period, concerted efforts by conservation activists, forest departments and the government led to a healthy increase in big cat numbers.

article-main
Latest News

Nischita Verrendra

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 06:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In July 2019 India had reasons to cheer after the Prime Minister announced the All India Tiger Estimation results of 2018. In four years, India had seen an increase of 700 of these big cats. But with the growth in tiger population, bigger challenges now face the forest departments. On October 13, a 4-day operation by the Karnataka Forest department led to the capture of a young tiger from around the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The tiger had been tormenting villagers, by killing 2 people and over a dozen cattle. 6 veterinarians, multiple teams and forest department elephants identified the tiger using camera traps and pug marks and managed to tranquilise it. But while the department has been lauded for capturing the big cat, the problems are bigger than that. 

After India hit an all-time low of 1400 tiger in the 2006-2007 period, concerted efforts by conservation activists, forest departments and the government led to a healthy increase in big cat numbers. In 2014 India reported figures of 2226 and a 33% increase on that in 2018 with 2967 big cats. Tigers are extremely territorial animals and require an average of 10-12sqkm area, depending on the prey population. There are over 130 tigers in Bandipur Tiger Reserve that is spread across 912sqkm. With territories shrinking, the tigers are venturing into villages and hamlets. 

'Man-animal conflict is a serious issue right now. Karnataka has been a successful state in the country with tiger numbers going up. A census report came this August. Every four years we see a 30% rise in Karnataka. With 524 tigers in Karnataka and forest areas largely remaining the same the issue(of man-animal conflict) is bound to exist. The tigers are safe inside and keep breeding. But the young tigers have to come out as stronger ones are inside and the young should find their own territory. Yes, there are issues of tigers spilling out. Though we have adjoining forest areas where the tiger can venture, every sanctuary has a saturation point and man-animal conflict is going to increase seriously in the future' says Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests(Wildlife), Karnataka. 

Joseph Hoover, a conservationist who was part of the tiger capture operation in Bandipur says villagers have reported multiple sightings of tigers in the last few months. 'At this point in time, there are far too many tigers in Bandipur and Nagarahole. These forest areas cannot hold that many tigers. This way we are seeing so many tigers come out of their territory because there is no space. A tiger that has already established territory will not let another tiger come in. In Nagarhole, problems are bigger than Bandipur. Tigers are venturing into hamlets and that is an issue. Every week we hear stories about tigers venturing into someone farm and this is becoming worrisome. Are we prepared to capture them? Do we have the right equipment? Are we mentally, physically and technologically prepared for it?' questions Hoover. 

India is believed to be home to 60% of the global tiger population and Karnataka has the second-highest population in the country with 524 tigers. Villagers have also highlighted the worsening of the problem due to forest fires, that devoured close to 11,000 acres in Bandipur this year alone. 'I was there when the tiger was captured. Villagers came up to us and said another tiger and a cub were spotted in another area. How do you keep them inside the forest area? You cannot obviously keep everything fenced like how they have done in Kruger National Park. This is where the challenge lies. That is why we told the forest dept that we should be better prepared. We saw the on-ground realities. We knew the tiger was close by, but we couldn't identify where it was. Had we had the thermal imagery facility we could have identified where the tiger was and tranquilised it on the second day. Lack of equipment was the issue.' says Hoover

The change big cat behaviour has also been a cause of concern. Tigers are extremely shy animals and have traditionally known to stay away from human habitats. But the tiger that was captured was not only sighted frequently villagers in farms but had also killed two farmers. In one incident, it had stayed in the bushes near the deceased farmer, despite villagers creating a ruckus to chase it away. 'Tiger is a very shy animal but in this case, it was a very bold animal that could look into your eyes. It is a male in its prime and we don't know why it took to killing humans. One theory is when it was trying to kill the cattle the humans might have come in the way.' says Hoover. 

But the forest department says that the situation is yet to reach alarming levels. While the man-eater's behaviour has been odd considering it is a young tiger that is uninjured, it could just be an aberration. 'The tiger still wants to live deep in the forest and live on natural prey. Bandipur has around 130 tigers, but only 1 tiger has shown this behaviour. But issues are there. As tiger numbers increase they need independent area and this problem will increase.' says Sanjai Mohan. 

Over 120 villages are in close proximity of the Bandipur forest area, but this is only in Karnataka. Bandipur is adjoined by BTR Tiger Reserve, Nagarahole, Madumalai, Sathyamangalam and Wayanad that form the Nilgiri Ecosphere with a dense population of the big cats. So what is the solution to the issue? The National Tiger Conservation Authority has repeatedly asked for buffer zones to be increased, but state governments have not made any real progress on that front. 'As far as tigers are concerned, the barricades are unable to stop them. But right now the situation is not alarming. But in the future when the situation worsens we have to see. The way forward is to have many rescue centres, where the captured tigers can feel at home. In a zoo, it is confined to a very small place. It is better to have areas in the forests that can be earmarked and fenced where we can place tigers exhibiting such behaviour.' says Sanjai Mohan.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

Supreme Court to hear plea filed by Delhi government today challenging ordinance on control of services

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate countering pro-Khalistani protesters in Canada

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE