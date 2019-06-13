Karnataka: Farmers allege foul play after banks take back loan waiver money, Kumaraswamy calls meeting of bankers

Farmers in Karnataka who had received farm loan waiver amount into their bank accounts, one of the pre-poll promises by the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, were in a state of shock when they noticed that the amount which was credited to their banks in the form of loan waiver was taken back.

Hitting out at the state government, farmers' have alleged that the poll promise was only to lure voters as money was debited after results of Lok Sabha elections.

However, speaking on this development, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that all this was lies and speculation being fanned by the opposition.

Kumaraswamy alleged that this was done by centralised banks which directly come under the union government. He added that the state government discovered this during an audit.

Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted, "In some media clarify the news about credit waiver — This confusion has caused the nationalized banks in Yadgir district to make the classification of farmers' loans. This issue came to light during the audit of the state government after each loan waiver."

Kumaraswamy further added that he has called a meeting with the representatives of nationalised banks to discuss the issue on June 14 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Munish Moudgil who is overseeing the implementation of farm-loan waiver scheme said this happened only in centralised banks through which 12 lakh farmers had applied for farm loan waiver.

The government released Rs 3930 crore to 7.5 lakh eligible farmers, however, after scrutiny and audit, it was found that the banks had deposit money in 13,988 accounts which belonged to farmers who were ineligible for farm loan waiver, therefore, banks were directed to recover Rs 59.8 crore, Moudgil added.