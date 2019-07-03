Karnataka: Chitradurga forest officer's attempt to rescue leopard fails as angry villagers beat it to death -Watch video

A leopard was killed by villagers in front of forest range officer in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The leopard had attacked two villagers in Pomegranate garden at Kurubarahalli village in Hosaduraga Taluk last week.

Villagers were searching for the leopard which was hiding in trees and used to appear once in a while. The forest officials were trying to capture the leopard that had wandered off in the village in an attempt to shield it from angry locals.

On Wednesday, villagers armed with canes and sticks were looking for the animal in the woods. It suddenly appeared before them and attacked one villager. On this, the villagers attacked it with sticks and killed it within seconds as the helpless forest range officer.

Helpless forest officers remained mute spectators as the crowd didn't allow them near the animal.

In another incident, a leopard hiding in hiding in Shrinagar Medical College building in Uttarakhand for two days was shot dead in "self defence" on Tuesday after it attacked a group of forest department personnel who were struggling to capture it.

According to a report by the IndiaSpend published last month, India lost at least 218 leopards over the first four months of 2019. This was 40% more than the previous year’s death toll of 500.

According to Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) data, at least one leopard died every day in India in 2018. Trapped in wells, beaten or shot to death, run over on rail and road were the major causes of death of the big cats.

The report, quoting experts, said that leopards are India’s most widespread big cats and a keystone species, their presence indicating the well-being of wild areas, forests and water sources, which sustain not just wildlife but the country’s economy.

Leopards or Panthera pardus is listed as “vulnerable” by a Red List maintained by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. An animal is listed “vulnerable” before they are declared endangered.

The animal is protected and classified as needing the highest protection under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.