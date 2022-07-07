‘We are now in evil’s claws’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra pens poem after backlash on Goddess Kaali remarks

File photo

Trinamool Congress leader and MP Mahua Moitra have been receiving major backlash after she made certain remarks about Goddess Kaali in the backdrop of the Kaali poster controversy. Now, the TMC leader has posted a poetic come back for all the hate she has received.

Mahua Moitra was slammed by several political parties after she said that Goddess Kaali, to her, was a “meat-eating, alcohol accepting” goddess. She was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus through her statement, and TMC decided to distance itself from her remarks.

Now, Moitra has penned a poem as a comeback for the backlash she has received for the controversial remarks on the Hindu deity. In the poem titled ‘Be Careful, Mahua!’, the Trinamool MP talked about taking on those who “assault our freedom.”

The poem starts with the lines, “Be careful, they said to her, You'll end up getting jailed! Thank you for your concern, she said. But I think that ship has sailed.” She further slams those who are “too scared to speak against the march of hate".

The last few lines of the seven-stanza poem by Mahua Moitra reads, “Don't tell her to 'be careful', stand with her instead, shine a light and speak some truth into that pit of dread.” These lines could be targeted at her party TMC after it decided to distance itself from her remarks on Goddess Kaali.

In her poem, Moitra wrote, “The universities were the first to go, Then it was the journos’ turn, Then the farmers and the activists, And now our country burns.”

When asked about a controversial movie poster of a short film directed by Leena Manimekalai, Mahua Moitra said during a TV news event that she saw Goddess Kaali as a “meat-eating and alcohol accepting” goddess. Moitra later clarified that she did not support any movie poster in her comments.

A poster of a short film being screened in Canada sparked a controversy, as it showed the image of a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette with an LGBTQ flag on the poster. FIRs were lodged against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for hurting religious sentiments with her poster.

