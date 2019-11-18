Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India

Headlines

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

HomeIndia

India

Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India

President Kovind administered the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 am.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 09:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired from his post of CJI on November 17, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde took oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India.

According to a statement, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 am.

As per the reports, the Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the apex court, as his successor. Justice Bobde will serve as CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

On November 15, CJI Gogoi sat with Chief Justice designate Sharad Arvind Bobde in Court 1, according to tradition and issued notices in all the 10 cases listed in the Court on his last working day. 

Justice SA Bobde is an alumnus of Nagpur University where he studied Law. He did his graduation from St. Francis De Sales College.

He was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2000. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012. In 2013, he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge. 

Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge constitution bench hearing the longest-running Ayodhya land dispute case. He was part of the in-house panel which has handled the controversial case related to allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice Gogoi, and gave him a clean chit, saying "no substance" was found in the allegation levelled by a former employee.

(Inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

Why hasn't Sheena Bora come out openly?: Revelations, shocking claim made by Indrani Mukerjea in her memoir

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE