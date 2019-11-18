Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India

President Kovind administered the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 am.

As Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired from his post of CJI on November 17, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde took oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India.

Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as Chief Justice of India. pic.twitter.com/JdacpmNUi4 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

According to a statement, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 am.

Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India. pic.twitter.com/f47aS4wipv — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

As per the reports, the Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the apex court, as his successor. Justice Bobde will serve as CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

On November 15, CJI Gogoi sat with Chief Justice designate Sharad Arvind Bobde in Court 1, according to tradition and issued notices in all the 10 cases listed in the Court on his last working day.

Justice SA Bobde is an alumnus of Nagpur University where he studied Law. He did his graduation from St. Francis De Sales College.

He was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2000. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012. In 2013, he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge constitution bench hearing the longest-running Ayodhya land dispute case. He was part of the in-house panel which has handled the controversial case related to allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice Gogoi, and gave him a clean chit, saying "no substance" was found in the allegation levelled by a former employee.

(Inputs from IANS)